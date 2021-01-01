Using Email¶

With every domain name you buy from Gandi you receive two free email inboxes through Gandi’s email service, each with 3GB of storage.

You can also buy additional mailboxes as needed. Standard mailboxes include 3GB of storage and premium mailboxes include 50GB of storage.

Every mailbox from Gandi, including standard and premium, comes with:

The following pages cover all topics related to Gandi’s email service.

Pages in This Section