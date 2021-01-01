Using Email¶
With every domain name you buy from Gandi you receive two free email inboxes through Gandi’s email service, each with 3GB of storage.
You can also buy additional mailboxes as needed. Standard mailboxes include 3GB of storage and premium mailboxes include 50GB of storage.
Every mailbox from Gandi, including standard and premium, comes with:
- 1,000 forwarding addresses
- Unlimited number of mail aliases
- Anti-spam and anti-virus protection
- POP, IMAP, or SMTP protocols for use with your favorite email program
- A webmail interface
- Sieve filters
The following pages cover all topics related to Gandi’s email service.
